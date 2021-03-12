Virginia should have no problem meeting President Joe Biden's goal of having all adults eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, the state's vaccination coordinator said Friday.

Dr. Danny Avula said during a news briefing that some areas of the state will be ready in the next couple of weeks to move into Tier 1(c) of the vaccinations, which includes groups of essential workers not covered in Tier 1(b). He added that the 1(c) tier has fewer people than the 1(b) tier. Avula added that all Virginians who want a vaccine should be able to receive at least their first dose by May 31.

"April and May are going to be a big surge; we're going to get through a big majority of our population," Avula said. "We really think we will easily meet that May 1 marker and potentially outpace it by a couple of weeks.”

Avula said Biden's goal didn't change Virginia's plans. "All throughout this we have been totally committed to getting vaccine out as quickly as possible."

Through Friday, the state had administered nearly 2.6 million doses of vaccines, with about 945,000 people fully vaccinated. About 19.5% of the state's population of about 8.6 million residents has received at least one dose.

Avula said some health districts will be ready to move into Tier 1(c) as soon as mid-April. He said the state expects to begin receiving 100,000 doses a week of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the last week of March.

The state is currently administering an average of about 55,000 doses a day, but has had days when it has administered close to 70,000 doses, a level Avula said is sustainable once the supply is available.

Working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state is opening three mass vaccination clinics next week: in Danville, Portsmouth and Petersburg. The clinics will be able to administer 1,000 to 3,000 doses a day. The state expects to open additional clinics in future weeks; in Northern Virginia, Inova is partnering with Fairfax County and the city of Alexandria to open a clinic in late March that will administer at least 6,000 doses a day.

Avula said Moderna and Pfizer are currently testing vaccines in children between the ages of 12 and 15 and those should be approved for use by the fall. The drug-makers have started recruiting volunteers for trials of a vaccine for children under the age of 12, but he said that vaccine probably won't be available until early 2022.