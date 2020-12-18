Virginia's will receive about 110,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccines than it originally expected before Dec. 31, the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday.
The health department said earlier this month that it expected 480,000 doses by month end. However, it was informed Thursday by the federal government's Operation Warp Speed that, like other states, Virginia’s estimated allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be less than initially planned for the next few weeks.
Virginia is now planning to receive 370,650 doses of vaccine in December from two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna.
Health-care personnel and long-term care facility residents remain top priority groups for the vaccine, the health department said. About 500,000 Virginians in total are in those two categories, which will require about 1 million doses. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses to be fully effective, with the second dose administered three to four weeks after the first.
Eighteen Virginia hospitals received initial shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and they began dispersing a total of 72,125 doses to frontline health-care workers. Among those vaccinated were employees at Inova Fairfax Hospital, StoneSprings Hospital Center in Loudoun County, Novant Health UVA Health System's Prince William hospital in Manassas, and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.
Virginia has already placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which if approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, will begin arriving next week, the health department said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Operation Warp Speed provide regular estimates to states for vaccine distribution planning; these estimates remain subject to change, the health department said.
On the national front, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.