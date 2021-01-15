Virginia is wrapping up its worst week to date in terms of new COVID-19 cases and reported deaths, but Friday data show a couple of signs that the recent surge may at least have hit a plateau.

The new reports came a day after Gov. Ralph Northam made more Virginians eligible for vaccinations and said the state's public schools need to begin planning to reopen.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,795 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, following 5,294 on Thursday. While the state's seven-day average of new cases is still up 38% in the past month, it has fallen below 5,000 for the first time in a week, to 4,959.6.

The story is similar in Northern Virginia, where 1,082 cases were reported Friday, following 1,281 on Thursday. The region's seven-day average stands at 1,167.1, down from its peak of 1,192 reached on Tuesday.

However, the state reported a record 34,717 new cases for the week ending Friday, and Northern Virginia had a record 8,170 new cases.

Reported deaths related to COVID-19 statewide also set a weekly record at 344, after 74 deaths were reported Thursday and 30 on Friday. The Virginia Department of Health notes that death reports often lag behind the actual date of death by a week or more due to the time required to file death certificates and verify the cause of death.

In Northern Virginia, where deaths peaked in the spring, 13 new deaths were reported Thursday and seven on Friday. Of those, 10 were in Fairfax County, six in Prince William County, three in Alexandria and one in Loudoun County.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Friday that 3,147 patients were being treated statewide for COVID-19. That's down from the record high of 3,209 on Wednesday, although still nearly 800 patients more than were hospitalized a month ago. In Northern Virginia, 627 patients are hospitalized, below the peak of 818 on April 30.

Average diagnostic test positivity rates continue to decline statewide and are generally stable across Northern Virginia.

Through Thursday, about 238,000 Virginians had received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and about 30,000 were fully vaccinated with two doses, according to the health department's dashboard.

The state has distributed over 943,000 doses to date and is currently administering about 12,800 doses per day, about half of the 25,000 doses per day that Gov. Ralph Northam says is the state's short-term target.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,082 new cases, 7 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,795 new cases, 30 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 23,966 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 121,090 cases, 1,504 deaths

Statewide: 422,634 cases, 5,656 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.73 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.76 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 3,147 (down from 3,196 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 580 (down from 583 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 34,805 total

Nursing Home Patients: 2,274 (down from 2,275 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.