Virginia's seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases reported has topped 2,000 for the first time. 

Virginia is now averaging over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for the first time.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,544 new cases on Friday, increasing the state's seven-day average to 2,009.9.  That's an increase of 34% in the past week and 54% in the past two weeks.

However, the state's COVID-19 dashboard shows that over 180,000 new test results were posted Friday, as it began providing results for rapid antigen tests separately from diagnostic PCR tests, which have made up the bulk of the tests thus far.  It was not immediately clear how many of the new cases were due to the antigen test results being added to the daily update.  

In Northern Virginia, 627 new cases were reported Friday, increasing the region's seven-day average to 540.1.  That's the highest level since June 1. The average peaked at 685.3 on May 31. 

Southwest Virginia, which has had the most new cases over the past few weeks, added a daily record of 823 cases on Friday, raising its seven-day average to 528.7.  Southwest Virginia is much less populated than other parts of the state. 

While hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 fell slightly statewide to 1,510 patients, they increased in Northern Virginia to 411, the highest level since June 10.  Northern Virginia hospitalizations peaked at 808 on April 30 but were below 200 in early October.   

The health department reported 16 new deaths on Friday. Of those, three were in Northern Virginia: two in Fairfax County and one in Loudoun County. 

Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 20, 2020)

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,831 345 77
Arlington 5,603 566 156
Fairfax 27,732 2,462 614
Fairfax City 193 17 8
Falls Church 88 14 7
Loudoun 9,149 531 139
Manassas 2,183 135 28
Manassas Park 689 60 8
Prince William 16,595 1,065 231
Totals 67,063 5,195 1,268
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 643 56 6
Spotsylvania 2,860 173 56
Stafford 2,922 185 22
Fauquier 1,332 67 27
Culpeper 1,866 105 20

The statewide average test positivity rate for diagnostic PCR tests declined slightly Friday to 7%, as the state reported the results of over 28,000 tests.  Over the past week, the state has reported results of over 171,000 PCR tests, the highest weekly number ever and more than were reported during the first two months of the pandemic in total. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 20, 2020)

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 6.0% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 7.5% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 8.4% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 8.2% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 10.8% Stable
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 9.0% Stable
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 7.0% Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 627 new cases, 3 new deaths.

  • Statewide: 2,544 new cases, 16 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 28,171 diagnostic test results reported     

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 67,073 cases, 1,268 deaths  

  • Statewide: 213,331 cases, 3,912 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 3.04 million diagnostic tests (3.44 million when including antibody tests)  

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,510 (down from 1,569 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 318 (up from 303 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 22,946 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,092 (down from 1,095 the previous day) 

