Virginia is now averaging over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for the first time.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,544 new cases on Friday, increasing the state's seven-day average to 2,009.9. That's an increase of 34% in the past week and 54% in the past two weeks.

However, the state's COVID-19 dashboard shows that over 180,000 new test results were posted Friday, as it began providing results for rapid antigen tests separately from diagnostic PCR tests, which have made up the bulk of the tests thus far. It was not immediately clear how many of the new cases were due to the antigen test results being added to the daily update.

In Northern Virginia, 627 new cases were reported Friday, increasing the region's seven-day average to 540.1. That's the highest level since June 1. The average peaked at 685.3 on May 31.

Southwest Virginia, which has had the most new cases over the past few weeks, added a daily record of 823 cases on Friday, raising its seven-day average to 528.7. Southwest Virginia is much less populated than other parts of the state.

While hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 fell slightly statewide to 1,510 patients, they increased in Northern Virginia to 411, the highest level since June 10. Northern Virginia hospitalizations peaked at 808 on April 30 but were below 200 in early October.

The health department reported 16 new deaths on Friday. Of those, three were in Northern Virginia: two in Fairfax County and one in Loudoun County.

The statewide average test positivity rate for diagnostic PCR tests declined slightly Friday to 7%, as the state reported the results of over 28,000 tests. Over the past week, the state has reported results of over 171,000 PCR tests, the highest weekly number ever and more than were reported during the first two months of the pandemic in total.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 627 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Statewide: 2,544 new cases, 16 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 28,171 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 67,073 cases, 1,268 deaths

Statewide: 213,331 cases, 3,912 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.04 million diagnostic tests (3.44 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,510 (down from 1,569 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 318 (up from 303 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 22,946 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,092 (down from 1,095 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.