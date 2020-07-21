Only 11 states have stronger coronavirus restrictions than Virginia, according to an updated report from WalletHub.
The website is ranking the states based on 18 key metrics, ranging from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings. The rankings are periodically updated.
Virginia currently ranks 40th in terms of having the fewest restrictions, down one spot from 39th the preceding ranking. The state has ranked as low as 27th, as of May 5, and as high as 45th, as of June 9. Virginia moved into the first phase of its reopening on May 15, with Northern Virginia following two weeks later, on May 29. It entered its second phase in early June and the third phase on July 1.
Currently, the most restrictive state is California, followed by New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado, WalletHub reported. The least restrictive state is South Dakota, followed by Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Utah and Iowa. The rankings include all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.
Virginia ranks 18th among the states in terms of its COVID-19 death rate, according to the website.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia peaked at the end of May and fell throughout June but has risen again over the past two weeks, due primarily to a surge in the Tidewater area.
