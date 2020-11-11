The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Virginia has surged past 1,500 for the first time in the pandemic, and cases continue to rise in Northern Virginia as well.

Despite the increases over the past several weeks and another increase in hospitalizations, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he does not envision reimposing any restrictions designed to stem the spread of the virus. The state is instead stepping up testing efforts and reinforcing its message for Virginians to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,594 new cases statewide on Wednesday, raising the state's seven-day average to another new high of 1,524.3. The average has increased 17.5% in the past week and 33.7% in the past two weeks.

In Northern Virginia, 442 new cases were reported Wednesday. The region's seven-day average is now at 395.6, the highest it has been since June 9. Northern Virginia's average peaked at 685.3 on May 31.

Southwest Virginia, which has been the hardest hit region of the state recently, reported 442 new cases Wednesday, raising its seven-day average to 427.6.

Statewide, 1,265 patients were hospitalized Wednesday morning, almost 90 more than Tuesday and the most since Aug. 20. In addition, the number of COVID-19 patients in licensed nursing facilities hit 801 on Wednesday, the highest level since that number began to be reported on June 23. That number has increased every day for almost two weeks.

In Northern Virginia, 316 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. That's far below the peak of 818 on April 30, but the number had been as low as 183 on Oct. 5.

With the increase in cases, the average test positivity rates are also rising. Arlington County's rate is now above the key threshold of 5%, Loudoun County is at 7%, and the Prince William health district is above 8%.

The health department reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday. Three of those were in Northern Virginia: two in Fairfax County and one in Prince William County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 442 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,594 new cases, 15 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 21,148 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 62,554 cases, 1,252 deaths.

Statewide: 196,506 cases, 3,741 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.84 million diagnostic tests (3.07 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,265 (up from 1,174 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 250 (up from 224 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 21,863 total

Nursing Home Patients: 801 (up from 791 the previous day and highest since data first reported June 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

