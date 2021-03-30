The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia is up nearly 19% over the past two weeks, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus have reversed a two-month downward trend.
The increasing numbers come as national experts warn of the spread of coronavirus variants while restrictions are eased in many states and even though over 15% of Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,432 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Tuesday, increasing the state's seven-day average to 1,529.6 per day. That's an increase of about 6% over the past week and 18.8% over the past two weeks and the highest average since March 3. The state's seven-day average peaked at over 6,100 on Jan. 18.
In Northern Virginia, 340 new cases were reported Tuesday. The region's seven-day average stands at 426.9, but it had been as low as 318.4 two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in state hospitals has increased back above 1,000, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. As of Tuesday morning, 1,070 patients were hospitalized, the most since March 17.
The health department reported 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, but none was in Northern Virginia. Over the past three days, the region has reported four new deaths in total -- two in Fairfax County and one apiece in Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Northern Virginia data by locality (March 30, 2021)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|10,924
|531
|128
|Arlington
|14,188
|799
|245
|Fairfax
|71,314
|3,696
|1,038
|Fairfax City
|521
|41
|18
|Falls Church
|389
|20
|10
|Loudoun
|25,221
|945
|269
|Manassas
|4,156
|166
|45
|Manassas Park
|1,169
|67
|12
|Prince William
|41,873
|1,510
|468
|Totals
|169,755
|7,775
|2,233
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|1,876
|95
|22
|Spotsylvania
|8,840
|287
|107
|Stafford
|10,132
|336
|69
|Fauquier
|4,267
|175
|61
|Culpeper
|4,273
|178
|56
Average diagnostic test rates remain relatively low and have been moving in a narrow range in most localities over the past three weeks.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (March 30, 2021)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18 & March 16
|4.2%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.8%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|5.3%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|6.5%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|7.3%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|19.2% / Jan. 7
|3.5% / July 3
|7.7%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|5.8%
|Stable
Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard showed Tuesday that almost 2.47 million Virginians have received at least one dose of a vaccine, representing 28.9% of the state's population of about 8.5 million. Because vaccines are not yet approved for children under age 16, the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is significantly higher.
In addition, the health department reports that another 197,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers were previously not included in Virginia reports and include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.
About 15.5% of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated, either with two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state is currently averaging about 61,000 doses of vaccines per day, its highest pace thus far. It set a record March 24, when over 86,000 vaccine doses were administered statewide.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 240 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide: 1,432 new cases, 23 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 13,640 PCR diagnostic test results.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 169,755 cases, 2,233 deaths
Statewide: 617,941 cases, 10,242 deaths
Statewide Testing: 6.47 million PCR diagnostic tests (8.37 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 48 (including nine in Fairfax, seven in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,070 (up from 1,043 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13
Patients in ICU: 231 (up from 225 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 51,236 as of Friday
- Nursing Home Patients: 143 (down from 149 on Saturday and the fewest to date)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
