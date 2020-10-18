After 22 straight days, Virginia's seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate is no longer below 5%, a key threshold indicating the virus is being contained. 

The state's average rate dipped as low as 4.5% on several days since late September, but has ticked up steadily over the past week and stands at 5% as of Sunday. The increase mirrors an increase in overall cases statewide, with 900 new cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Sunday. That raised the state's seven-day average of new cases to 1060.3.

In Northern Virginia, 250 new cases were reported Sunday, raising the region's seven-day average to 253.3.  Like the state, average test positivity rates have been ticking up in the region as well, although Alexandria's rate did hit a new low Sunday of 3.2%.

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 18, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 3.2% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.7% Stable
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 3.4% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 5.5% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.5% / Oct. 14 5.6% Stable
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 5.1% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 5.0% Up

If current trends continue, Virginia would hit a new peak for cases the week before Thanksgiving, according to the latest model from the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia. 

The health department reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Sunday, with one of those in Northern Virginia, in Fairfax County.

Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 18, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,117 323 74
Arlington 4,372 518 152
Fairfax 22,616 2,210 602
Fairfax City 155 13 8
Falls Church 75 13 7
Loudoun 7,558 468 129
Manassas 2,011 132 26
Manassas Park 631 57 8
Prince William 13,556 966 217
Totals 55,091 4,700 1,223
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 572 50 5
Spotsylvania 2,318 148 47
Stafford 2,260 168 19
Fauquier 1,036 51 25
Culpeper 1,282 96 18

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 250 new cases, 1 new death.  

  • Statewide: 900 new cases, 11 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 20,398 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 55,091 cases, 1,223 deaths.

  • Statewide: 166,138 cases, 3,433 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.39 million diagnostic tests (2.57 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 972 (down from 993 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 205 (down from 219 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 19,034 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 653 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.