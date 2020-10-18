After 22 straight days, Virginia's seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate is no longer below 5%, a key threshold indicating the virus is being contained.

The state's average rate dipped as low as 4.5% on several days since late September, but has ticked up steadily over the past week and stands at 5% as of Sunday. The increase mirrors an increase in overall cases statewide, with 900 new cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Sunday. That raised the state's seven-day average of new cases to 1060.3.

In Northern Virginia, 250 new cases were reported Sunday, raising the region's seven-day average to 253.3. Like the state, average test positivity rates have been ticking up in the region as well, although Alexandria's rate did hit a new low Sunday of 3.2%.

If current trends continue, Virginia would hit a new peak for cases the week before Thanksgiving, according to the latest model from the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia.

The health department reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Sunday, with one of those in Northern Virginia, in Fairfax County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 250 new cases, 1 new death.

Statewide: 900 new cases, 11 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 20,398 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 55,091 cases, 1,223 deaths.

Statewide: 166,138 cases, 3,433 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.39 million diagnostic tests (2.57 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 972 (down from 993 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 205 (down from 219 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 19,034 total

Nursing Home Patients: 653 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.