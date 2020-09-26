Virginia COVID-19 Testing Chart 9.26.20

Virginia's seven-day average test positivity rate (yellow line) has fallen to 4.8%, based on Saturday's report.

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Virginia's average rate of positive COVID-19 tests has fallen below 5% for the first time since the pandemic began, the Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday morning.

The World Health Organization says that a jurisdiction should maintain a test positivity rate of below 5% for at least 14 consecutive days before it can safely reopen.  Virginia is in the third stage of its reopening plan and has been in that phase since late June. 

Virginia's average of positive test results over the past seven days has been declining since early September, when it was 8%, and now stands at 4.8%.  The only date it was lower was on March 16, the first day the health department began reporting the average, and at that point only about 300 tests had been conducted for the virus.  The state has now conducted nearly 2 million diagnostic tests and is averaging almost 19,000 tests a day.  Virginia's average test positivity rate peaked at 20.6% on April 22. 

In Northern Virginia, the Fairfax and Prince William health districts also set lows for average test positivity rates based on Saturday's report. Fairfax's rate fell to 4.7% and Prince William's to 6.8%. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 26, 2020.

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 4.9% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.1% Stable
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.7% / Sept. 26 4.7% Down
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.4% / Aug. 1 5.9% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 6.8% / Sept. 26 6.8% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 4.9% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.8% / Sept. 26 4.8% Down

The state reported 975 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, but the seven-day average fell slightly to 816.1, the lowest level since July 14.  In Northern Virginia, 205 new cases were reported, but the seven-day average fell to 189.7, the lowest since Aug. 6.

Eight new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, with three of those in Northern Virginia: one apiece in Arlington County, Falls Church, and Prince William County.  

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 26, 2020

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,804 319 69
Arlington 3,935 498 149
Fairfax 20,687 2,153 586
Fairfax City 136 14 8
Falls Church 70 13 7
Loudoun 6,792 429 124
Manassas 1,918 128 25
Manassas Park 610 54 8
Prince William 12,394 908 203
Totals 50,346 4,516 1,179
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 539 49 5
Spotsylvania 2,131 132 44
Stafford 2,005 158 17
Fauquier 931 47 25
Totals 5,606 386 91

 LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 205 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide: 975 new cases, 8 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 19,845 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 50,346 cases, 1,179 deaths

  • Statewide: 145,408 cases, 3,144 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.99 million diagnostic tests (2.14 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 924 (down from 965)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 202 (down from 221 the previous day and lowest since July 6)

  • Patients Discharged: 17,255 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 509 (down from 522 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

 

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.