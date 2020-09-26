Virginia's average rate of positive COVID-19 tests has fallen below 5% for the first time since the pandemic began, the Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday morning.
The World Health Organization says that a jurisdiction should maintain a test positivity rate of below 5% for at least 14 consecutive days before it can safely reopen. Virginia is in the third stage of its reopening plan and has been in that phase since late June.
Virginia's average of positive test results over the past seven days has been declining since early September, when it was 8%, and now stands at 4.8%. The only date it was lower was on March 16, the first day the health department began reporting the average, and at that point only about 300 tests had been conducted for the virus. The state has now conducted nearly 2 million diagnostic tests and is averaging almost 19,000 tests a day. Virginia's average test positivity rate peaked at 20.6% on April 22.
In Northern Virginia, the Fairfax and Prince William health districts also set lows for average test positivity rates based on Saturday's report. Fairfax's rate fell to 4.7% and Prince William's to 6.8%.
Seven-day average test positivity rate
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|4.9%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.1%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.7% / Sept. 26
|4.7%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|5.9%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6.8% / Sept. 26
|6.8%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|4.9%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.8% / Sept. 26
|4.8%
|Down
The state reported 975 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, but the seven-day average fell slightly to 816.1, the lowest level since July 14. In Northern Virginia, 205 new cases were reported, but the seven-day average fell to 189.7, the lowest since Aug. 6.
Eight new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, with three of those in Northern Virginia: one apiece in Arlington County, Falls Church, and Prince William County.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,804
|319
|69
|Arlington
|3,935
|498
|149
|Fairfax
|20,687
|2,153
|586
|Fairfax City
|136
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|70
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|6,792
|429
|124
|Manassas
|1,918
|128
|25
|Manassas Park
|610
|54
|8
|Prince William
|12,394
|908
|203
|Totals
|50,346
|4,516
|1,179
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|539
|49
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,131
|132
|44
|Stafford
|2,005
|158
|17
|Fauquier
|931
|47
|25
|Totals
|5,606
|386
|91
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 205 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide: 975 new cases, 8 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 19,845 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 50,346 cases, 1,179 deaths
Statewide: 145,408 cases, 3,144 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.99 million diagnostic tests (2.14 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 924 (down from 965)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 202 (down from 221 the previous day and lowest since July 6)
Patients Discharged: 17,255 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 509 (down from 522 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
