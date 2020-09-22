The percentage of test results for COVID-19 that come back positive has fallen to its lowest level statewide since the very first day that data was reported, the Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday.

The rolling average of the positivity rate for coronavirus tests over the past seven days now stands at 5.5%, the health department said. That is the lowest rate since March 16, the first date for which data is available. On that day, the state had reported results of just over 300 COVID-19 tests. The state has now reported nearly 2 million test results, averaging about 15,000 a day.

Virginia's seven-day average test positivity rate peaked at 20.6% on April 22. The positivity rate also has generally been falling in recent days for Northern Virginia health districts, most of which are approaching lows hit in the summer.

The updated positivity rate came as the state health department reported 872 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average down to 928 per day. That average peaked at 1,198 on Aug. 8. In Northern Virginia, 176 new cases were reported, lowering the seven-day average to 217.6 per day.

The state did report 39 new deaths on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether these were related to the backlog of death certificates the health department has been processing over the past week, as it was initially reported those would be cleared by Monday. The state has reported 336 deaths in total over the past nine days, although it said most of those deaths actually occurred in the preceding three or four weeks.

Five new deaths were reported in Northern Virginia: two apiece in Fairfax and Prince William counties and one in Arlington County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 176 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide: 872 new cases, 39 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 12,943 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 49,547 cases, 1,168 deaths

Statewide: 142,010 cases, 3,060 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.91 million diagnostic tests (2.05 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 940 (down from 995 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 213 (down from 217 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 16,979 total

Nursing Home Patients: 551 (down from 583 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays.)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.