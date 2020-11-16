What's on your Thanksgiving menu? If you're serving turkey, you're not alone. According to the National Turkey Federation, 88% of Americans say they will be eating Thanksgiving turkey this year.
Last year, this equated to an expected 290 million Americans gathering to enjoy this yearly feast. For 2020, expect to see an increase of more than 400,000 turkey lovers, according to Finder.com, a financial comparisons website.
Finder also crunched the numbers to find out how much Americans will spend on that turkey this Thanksgiving over last. The website estimates a total of $968.8 million being spent on turkey last year, while this year spending is expected to reach $1.095 billion, $55.9 million more. This increase is driven by an increase in the price per pound of turkey this November compared to last November, Finder says.
Now how about side dishes? Thanksgiving is not made by turkey alone.
Career website Zippia.com analyzed Google searches to determine each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side. The results? Mashed potatoes are the favorite of 10 states. Right behind mashed potatoes is mac n’ cheese, including Virginia, Maryland , North Carolina and Delaware. West Virginia likes rolls the best for Turkey Day.
Meanwhile, the south isn’t a casserole belt, but the Midwest can’t get enough – especially of green bean casserole.
In total, 47 states want their sides carby, cheesy, potato-y . Only three are reaching for veggies more.
Zippia looked at the month of November 2019 to determine what folks are searching for the most in each state. Traffic for most Thanksgiving sides skyrockets on Thanksgiving day (Turns out, when you’re googling “how to make mashed potatoes,” so is most of America.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.