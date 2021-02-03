Virginia's last Sears department store - at Dulles Town Center in Sterling - is closing, though the news comes only through the corporation's job listings.
Sears' website listed jobs for temporary cashiers and backroom help with the header "Up to 40hrs/wk! *Store Closing* in Dulles Va." The listings were posted on Tuesday.
In November 2019, Transformco - which purchased substantial assets of Sears Holding Company out of bankruptcy - announced the closure of 51 Sears stores and 45 Kmarts, including the Sears locations at Manassas Mall and Spotsylvania Towne Center outside Fredericksburg.
According to the Sears website, the Dulles Town Center location is the company's last Virginia department store, though several auto centers and appliance outlet stores are still around.

