Virginia's post-holiday COVID-19 surge not as bad as feared, but new variant could keep cases high through April

Virginia's post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases has not been as bad as feared, according to new data from the University of Virginia, and the number of Virginians being treated for the virus in hospitals and nursing homes has fallen significantly in the past 10 days.

However, even as the number of new coronavirus cases has stabilized this week, the U.Va. Biocomplexity Institute warns in its newest model that if the new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 becomes prevalent in Virginia, the state could have a 10-week sustained peak of cases from late February through late April. In that scenario, the state would average about 65,000 cases a week, almost double current trends. By comparison, Virginia reported just 50,000 new cases in the entire month of November.

"These sustained high rates could place unprecedented pressure on Virginia's health resources," the institute said. "Additionally, high case counts increase the risk that new, and perhaps more concerning, variants to emerge."

The variant has been identified in 20 states, including Maryland and Pennsylvania, the institute noted in its report.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,904 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, following 4,147 on Friday. The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 5,609.1 and has fallen every day since peaking Monday at 6,166.3.

In Northern Virginia, fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported for the fourth straight day Saturday, the first time cases have been below that level for that period of time since Dec. 16-19. The health department reported 975 cases, following 923 on Friday. The region's seven-day average is down to 1,433.6, below the peak of 1,628.4 hit last Monday.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 2,927 patients were hospitalized statewide Saturday for treatment of COVID-19. That's the lowest number since Jan. 6 and down almost 9% from the Jan. 13 peak of 3,209 patients. Of those, 577 were hospitalized in Northern Virginia, the fewest since Dec. 26 and well below the region's peak of 818 on April 30.

Also, the association reported that number of COVID-19 patients in the state's nursing homes fell to 1,768, down 22% from the peak of 2,275 on Jan. 14. Nursing homes and assisted-living facility patients have been among the first group of Virginians to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Despite the good news, the health department reported another 77 deaths on Saturday, the fourth highest daily number, following 62 on Friday. The 373 deaths reported statewide over the past week is the most since the pandemic began. Death reports tend to lag the actual date of death by a week or more due to time required to file and verify death certificates.

In Northern Virginia, 21 deaths were reported over the two-day period -- 13 Friday and eight Saturday. Of those, 11 were in Fairfax County, four in Alexandria, three in Prince William County, two in Manassas and one in Arlington County. Northern Virginia's COVID-related deaths peaked last spring.

Meanwhile, Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said during a news briefing Friday afternoon that the state is expecting to receive another 105,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week, the same number as were received this week. That was fewer than the state was expecting and caused many area health districts to stop making appointments for vaccines.

Avula said that after removing 5,000 doses for state correctional facilities, the remainder are being distributed to health districts based on their percentage of the overall state population. That means, for example, that the Prince William Health District -- which includes the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park -- can expect about 6,000 doses.

As of Saturday, Virginia Department of Health data showed the state has administered about 443,000 doses out of just over 1 million distributed. Just over 50,000 Virginians have received the requisite two doses for the vaccines to be fully effective.

The state has a short-term target of administering 25,000 doses a day and a long-term target of 50,000 doses. The current seven-day average is 19,754, according to the health department.

"105,000 doses does not go very far," Avula said, noting that the state received requests for 300,000 doses. "That leaves pretty small amounts for various communities."

Avula said that despite President Joe Biden's authorization to use the Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply, the state does not expect significantly higher numbers of doses for several weeks. He did emphasize, though, that second doses are being shipped directly to providers as expected on schedule.

He acknowledged that confusion and frustration on the part of the public is understandable. "We need to manage or temper expectations."

He said that most long-term care facilities - where vaccines are mostly being administered through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens - should have completed vaccinations by the end of January. He noted, though, that at some of those centers, only 30% to 40% of staff members were agreeing to be vaccinated.

"There's a certain subset that is just going to wait and see," Avula explained. “Theyre' going to ... watch their colleagues and make sure their colleagues do OK with it.”

Once see they see that their co-workers don't suffer any adverse effects from the vaccine, people Avula called the "wait-and-seers" will move forward. “That’s encouraging, but it’s still an area where we need to do some work to close that gap.”

Average test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to come down from the peaks reached in early January.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 975 new cases, 8 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,904 new cases, 77 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 29,486 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 132,673 cases, 1,562 deaths

Statewide: 468,55 cases, 6,079 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.98 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.13 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,927 (down from 2,972 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 567 (up from 509 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 36,817 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,768 (down from 1,876 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

