A bioscience company is expanding in Prince William County by investing nearly half a million dollars and creating up to 70 new jobs at the new Northern Virginia Bioscience Center in Manassas.
The company, Virongy Biosciences Inc., develops viral diagnostic technologies, anti-viral drugs and therapeutic viral vectors.
“Prince William County has emerged as a hub for the life sciences industry, offering the infrastructure, R&D assets, and talent to attract and retain innovative biotech firms like Virongy,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said in a news release announcing the deal. “We applaud the company for its groundbreaking developments that will have a positive and far-reaching impact on bioscience advancements and disease prevention and treatment.”
Virongy recently relocated its home base to occupy over 2,000 square feet of the Northern Virginia Bioscience Center, where it will begin to develop new diagnostic technologies to monitor and quantify SARS-CoV-2 variants and other viral pathogens, according to the release.
“Virongy Biosciences Inc. chose Virginia as its company location mainly because it is inside the rapid-growing biotech park of Prince William County, and right beside the Science and Technology Campus of George Mason University,” Virongy’s Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hetrick said in the news.
Established in 2014, Virongy focuses on creating technologies in virology, viral vector-based gene therapy, virus-host cell biology and viral immunology, the release states. The company develops new technologies that can be used for scientific discoveries, clinical diagnostics and disease treatment. Among the products Virongy has developed are rapid quantitative COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test, Infectin, Cellment, HIV Rev-dependent Lentiviral Vector and HIV drug and neutralizing antibody discovery technologies.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince William County to secure the project and will support Virongy’s job creation through the state-funded Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.
“I toured the Virongy Biosciences lab at the Northern Virginia Bioscience Center's grand opening in March, and I was impressed not only by the important discoveries from the Virongy team, but moreover the business' dedication to hiring from and growing the local talent pool of life sciences employees,” Ann Wheeler, chairwoman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, said in the release. “Over the last two years, Prince William County saw significant growth and advancement in the biotechnology industry, and this is validation that we are one of the fastest-growing bio-clusters in the state.”
(2) comments
I know or have met a great many people studying medicine who work in the biochemistry side of things. Their new advancements include skin sutures which change color when in contact with a bacterial infection. Has anyone ever tried to look-up a picture of a virus? Not an artist representation, but a photograph? I'm waiting.
The first microscope was invented in 1590. Photomicrography began in the early 19th century. The electron microscope was invented in 1931.
Were you born in a bubble?
But just to humor you here is the a sample from the University of Texas:
https://www.utmb.edu/virusimages/the-virus-images
"Tell us how science illiterate you are without telling us."
