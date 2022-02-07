Prince William County has finished its listening session on the request to designate more than 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane for data centers.
The county held a virtual listening session Thursday on the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
The session was a continuation of a hybrid listening session held last week. That meeting was initially announced to allow in-person and remote public comment, but a flood of registrants would have stretched the session well into the night.
Instead, the county only heard in-person comments last week and heard remote comments this Thursday.
The request is for the county to change the land designation in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning for nearly all properties along Pageland Lane between U.S. 29 and Sudley Road.
The applicants say the change would potentially pave the way for more than 27.6 million square feet of data centers, or nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
A Comprehensive Plan amendment only changes what the county says it hopes for future use of the land. It does not bind the county, the board or the landowners to any guaranteed future uses. The properties would still require zoning approval to allow data centers.
The virtual listening session drew 36 speakers, with 29 opposed to the project and seven in favor. Combined with last week’s session, 109 people spoke in total, with 70 opposed and 39 in favor.
Speakers covered much of the same ground from all other public comment sessions regarding the proposal.
Supporters of the gateway say it will provide a huge economic boom to the county in an area that’s no longer rural. Opponents say such large developments would decimate the character of the county’s rural area – they have raised concerns about the availability of power, effects on water quality and the Manassas National Battlefield, plus the potential that the buildings could quickly become obsolete as technology continues to improve.
John Harasek said he initially opposed the project. After researching its potential economic impact, however, he changed his opinion.
“It seems like it’s something that just cannot be passed up,” he said.
Darcia Wambach said the project would have a negative impact on the environment.
“I do not know everything, but I am certain when farmland is gone, it is gone forever,” she said.
Luis Gonzalez, a county resident of 19 years, said the project would bring jobs so people didn’t have to commute as far for work.
“It’s going to create more jobs for younger generations and we need those opportunities for people to continue to live in Prince William and not move out,” he said.
Elaine Romanias urged the county to stop considering data centers on the western end outside of the designated Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District.
“No one is going to want to move to this part of the county at all,” she said. “Stop using Gainesville when there’s plenty of room in the rest of the county.”
County staff have not crafted any recommendations related to the proposal and no public hearings have been scheduled.
For more information on the PW Digital Gateway, visit pwcva.gov/department/planning-office/pw-digital-gateway
