‘Voices and Visions:’ Woodbridge gallery showcasing African American art

Open Space Arts, a gallery at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge, is currently showcasing a new exhibit, “African American Voices and Visions,” until Feb. 26 in recognition of Black History Month.
The exhibit, being presented for the first time, showcases artwork pertaining to African American heritage, life, culture and experiences. Each piece shows the artist’s interpretation of different creative works, people, places, events and historical figures.
The collection was curated by Herb Williams, arts recreation specialist for Prince William County.
“It’s their vision of the different expressions of African American history through words, art and music,” Williams said.
Williams said he founded the Open Space Arts gallery to create a venue where local artists could show their works.
“It's a passion for me. Once I saw how undiscerned some of the communities in the arts are, I wanted to help,” Williams said. “The talent that has come out of these opportunities is insurmountable.”
All of the pieces in the gallery were created by local artists of all ages, each with a different vision and interpretation of African American life and experiences. The exhibit includes work of all mediums by 24 artists.
“Being in the gallery is a wonderful experience,” said Elle Cartier, a volunteer with the Prince William Art Society. “Too often local artists aren’t able to showcase their work, and this particular exhibit offers tremendous opportunities for individuals of multiple races to share their voices through their art along with their visions.”
During the opening night for the exhibit, more than 200 visitors enjoyed the variety of artistic works, including poetry, music and monologues along with the art displayed in the gallery. Opening night also kickstarted the sales for the pieces.
Penny Shaw, another volunteer with the Prince William Art Society, is one of the artists whose work is showcased at the exhibit. Shaw is a trained artist and has created many pieces throughout her life, including work specially for this gallery.
“When I was younger, I would do social commentary on things that were going on, and I did a lot of figurative work,” Shaw said. “When I do my paintings I try to do something that speaks to me.”
Shaw uses a technique for her pieces called acrylic pour painting. The technique creates natural flowing patterns by pouring liquid paint onto a canvas and spreading the liquid either by tilting the surface or manually manipulating the paint.
“It makes it so each piece is unique and irreplicable, one-of-a-kind,” Shaw said.
After mastering the acrylic pour technique, Shaw sought to add more detailing and life to her art.
“I have been doing pour paintings for the past five years or so,” she added. “But pouring the paint on the canvas wasn’t enough for me, I wanted to do more so I started embellishing or drawing on top of the canvas.”
Shaw currently has three pieces showing in the gallery, all of which feature the acrylic paint pouring technique and added embellishment to convey Shaw’s interpretation of African American life and experience.
Shaw’s work, along with the other artists’ paintings displayed in the gallery, are available for purchase, and proceeds from the sale of the paintings goes directly back to the artists.
