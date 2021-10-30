As a result of an ongoing investigation, a volunteer chief with Brooke Volunteer Fire Department in Stafford County has been arrested for three counts of forcible sodomy.
On Friday morning, detectives executed search warrants at a Stafford home and at Brooke Volunteer Fire Department at 222 Andrew Chapel Road. The search warrants are part of an ongoing investigation of forcible sodomy, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Potential evidence was seized at both locations.
Three warrants for forcible sodomy were obtained and served on Gerald Moore, 28, of Stafford, who is a volunteer chief with the Brooke fire department, the release said.
The charges stem from events that occurred in 2016, while Moore was a volunteer with the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department, the release said. The victim in these cases was a juvenile at the time and not affiliated with any Stafford fire department.
Moore is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Detective J.G. Wright III is the lead investigator in this case and the investigation is ongoing.
Moore has been placed on administrative leave by the Stafford County Fire & Rescue Department pending the outcome of the investigation.