To remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice and to honor and preserve their legacy, volunteers organized by Carry The Load will visit national cemeteries as they complete a 20,000 mile trek along five separate routes covering 48 states. Marchers frequently carry signs, banners and flags honoring a fallen service member, veteran or first responder.
The annual collaboration between VA’s National Cemetery Administration and Carry The Load will host rallies at 38 national cemeteries along five separate routes, all leading to a final rally in Dallas, TX on Memorial Day weekend.
The organization was founded by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley as a way to restore the meaning of Memorial Day. Now, Carry The Load has grown to include more than just military and more than just the one holiday.
"I can’t think of a better way to prepare for Memorial Day than to spend time walking with fellow patriots, remembering those who sacrificed on our behalf," said VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Matt Quinn in a news release. "We encourage volunteers across America to join us in honoring our nation’s Veterans and service members.”
Carry The Load’s Memorial May campaign takes place all month long to raise awareness and provide a way for people to connect and honor the military, veterans, first responders and their families while being active. The march will take place from Apr. 27 through May 27 at participating cemeteries.
Between April 27 and May 29, the Department of Veterans Affairs will support a 20,000-mile march with more than 214,000 volunteers in honor of Veterans and service members.
Apr. 27 marked the opening of the Memorial March starting on the West Coast in Washington state. The East Coast route begins in New York and continues through New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. The campaign will end at Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas, TX on May 29.
In Virginia, they will be at Alexandria National Cemetery on May 7 at 1:45pm and Culpeper National Cemetery on May 8 at 9:45am.
Donations for the event go towards the organization’s efforts to spread awareness, continuum of care and education, but no donation is required to participate.
