Laurie Strickland with the Semper Fi Fund and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Randy Turner, weigh bags of holiday ornaments before mailing more than 17,000 of the gifts Nov. 22 to service members, veterans and their families wounded or injured since 9/11.
The ornaments were prepared and mailed from VFW Post #1503 in Dale City.
The annual distribution is funded and organized by the non-profit Semper Fi and America’s Fund. Each ornament is meant to serve as a reminder to service members that America’s Fund honors their service and will be with them every step of the way.
America’s Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support for veterans during their time of recovery and transition back into civilian life. It was founded in 2003 by a military spouse.
