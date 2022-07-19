Manassas City Council approved a series of zoning amendments Monday night while delaying final approval for a new 14-unit addition to the Georgetown South neighborhood.
Van Metre Homes, the developer behind the 233-unit development approved for Georgetown South last year, is looking to add to its footprint in the area with 11 more townhomes and three single-family homes on two adjacent lots at 9608 and 9610 Main St.
The developer needs a rezoning for the two lots to the city’s B-3.5 downtown designation. If approved, the “Thomas Addition,” as Van Metre is calling it – would bring the total Van Metre development along Grant Avenue and Bartow Streets to 247 units on about 18 acres. City staff and the Planning Commission both recommended the addition’s rezoning for approval, and on Monday the council held a public hearing on the project.
“We find that this project meets the intent of the Downtown Opportunity Area,” Senior City Planner Christian Samples said at Monday’s meeting, referring to the area’s designation in the city’s Comprehensive Plan. “It continues the same development pattern as phase one. This phase also continues the transition between the downtown and traditional neighborhood character areas.”
To go along with the open space Van Metre is including in its core 233-unit development, the Thomas Addition would feature 10,890 square feet of open space on the 1.3 acres. A total of 56 parking spaces would be included to go along with the 14 units.
The one speaker at the public hearing, a neighbor to the proposed development, said he wanted a 25-foot buffer that had been included in previous versions of the addition to return to the plans. Previously, the Planning Commission had voted to recommend approval with the buffer, but it had since been shrunk in Van Metre’s plans. As a result, the City Council voted to delay the final approval of the addition until its next meeting July 25.
Food truck zoning changes
The council on Monday did approve a series of changes to the city’s zoning code. Among those, the council codified an allowance for food trucks at the city’s numerous breweries and distilleries. Under the new zoning language, the trucks will be considered a temporary structure and will be allowed for temporary permitted events or an accessory to breweries or distilleries.
Previously, the trucks had been allowed based on an “interpretation” of the zoning code.
The changes also expanded exemptions to the code’s off-street parking maximums. The city caps the number of off-street parking spaces a development can build to 125% of the minimum number required “in order to minimize the adverse impacts caused by impervious surfaces, including increased stormwater run-off, urban heat island effects, and nonpoint source pollution.”
Still, there have always been several exemptions to the rule, and under the new zoning text, more off-street spaces will be allowed if they are for electric vehicle charging or they come with a special use permit that must be cleared by the City Council.
The changes also clarified terms like building height and mandate that community meetings be held before any public hearing on spot rezonings.
