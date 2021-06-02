Just as ridership hits new pandemic highs, Virginia Railway Express returned to its full pre-COVID schedule for the first time since March 17, 2020, on Tuesday, and the agency is hoping the increased service will boost its numbers even more.

Trains still aren’t nearly as full as they were before COVID-19, but May saw weekly ridership surpass 8,000 passengers for the first time since March of last year.

In 2021, average daily ridership has grown from 1,295 for the week ending Jan. 8 to 1,985 for the week ending May 21. As such, the commuter rail returned to its full 32-train schedule Tuesday to accommodate more passengers while maintaining social distancing, a jump from the 18-train “S” schedule it has been running with offices closed and commuting down.

How long it will take for ridership to return to its pre-pandemic levels, if it ever does, remains to be seen. At the end of May 2019, the trains were carrying almost 90,000 passengers a week. In 2021, that number is just under 9,000.

But the rail system’s leaders say they’ve been monitoring indications from the federal government and other big area employers and expect commuting to continue to pick up over the summer and then jump even further in September. They also say that informal surveys of riders past and present indicate that more people will ride with the more frequent schedule.

“We’ve been monitoring ridership and all other factors including the projected reopening of federal agencies and other employers, and continue to see those projections indicate the return of riders starting modestly after Memorial Day, with the return accelerating around Labor Day,” VRE CEO Rich Dalton told the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission at its last board meeting, in May. “We’ve also received feedback directly from our riders that the current reduced service has caused them to seek other means to commute, but will come back to VRE once we return to a full schedule.”

As some commuters have started returning to the office and vaccines make people more comfortable on public transit, Metro’s rail ridership is also on the rise, going from under 80,000 daily average riders in January to over 100,000 at the end of April. But that’s still a far cry from the over 600,000 daily riders the system averaged in 2019, and Metro leadership expects that the bulk of pre-pandemic passengers won’t return until next year.

Both systems, however, are hoping that increased service levels can get people back on public transit. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s most recent budget proposal would expand Metro rail’s operating hours. And VRE is still hoping to add two trains on top of the pre-pandemic service on the Manassas and Fredericksburg lines before the end of the year, which would be the first of many improvements made to the system as part of the state’s $3.7 billion “Transforming Rail in Virginia” project.

CSX, which owned the track Amtrak and VRE used on the Fredericksburg line, previously capped the number of passenger trains that could use the right-of-way per day. As part of the project, Virginia is acquiring that track, but VRE still needs to change its agreement with Norfolk Southern – which owns the Manassas line track – to run the additional trains, said VRE spokesperson Karen Finucan Clarkson.

“We are working very closely right now with Amtrak and CSX to coordinate the times that the trains will run; there will be an adjustment in our schedule to accommodate the new train,” Finucan Clarkson said.

The commuter rail’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress in March, still hasn’t been formally announced. But VRE leaders are considering taking money it received from last December’s stimulus bill and effectively passing it on to the localities that fund the system by cutting their subsidies for fiscal year 2022.

That plan will go to VRE’s two governing commissions – the NVTC and the Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission – this week, but Finucan Clarkson said it could be an over 70% reduction in the jurisdiction funding for one year.

The system is sticking with another long-planned improvement as well. This month VRE will ask its parent commissions to authorize the purchase of 21 new railcars from New York-based Alstom Transportation Inc.. The multi-level trains would feature level boarding, increased capacity and other improvements aimed at cutting down time spent at stops.

The new cars wouldn’t hit the tracks right away, but the system is hoping that with road traffic edging closer to pre-pandemic levels, a series of service enhancements can draw people back to rail whenever they return to the office.

“We are still below, clearly, what we were running in 2019. But we are pleased to see riders returning, and we’re getting really good feedback on the measures we’ve taken,” Finucan Clarkson said of the expanded service starting this month. “We just have to work through this like all the other transit agencies do, and we think we have a really good plan to welcome people back.”