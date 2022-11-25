Santa Trains are making a comeback after two years off the tracks.
On Dec. 10, Virginia Railway Express will launch 13 trains from five VRE stations: Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge, Manassas, and Burke Centre. The 75-minute excursions begin as early as 8:30 a.m. and as late as 3:30 p.m.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves will be onboard listening to children’s Christmas wishes and handing out goodie bags.
Santa Train tickets can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, with half being sold online through Eventbrite and the other half at five locations.
Each location will sell tickets only for the train station that corresponds to its location. Online tickets generally sell out in less than five minutes.
VRE recommends creating an account at www.eventbrite.com before tickets go on sale to expedite the checkout process. A direct link to VRE’s Santa Trains Eventbrite page and details about vendor locations can be found at www.vre.org. Tickets are $5 in person and $6 online.
VRE Santa Trains, which have been running since 1995, are more than a holiday excursion. They include educational and charitable components. For many young passengers, the Santa Train is their first ride on the rails, so VRE takes the opportunity to promote rail safety.
The railway also encourages riders to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots drive by bringing new, unwrapped gifts for a less fortunate child to their departure station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.