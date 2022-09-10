Detectives have arrested a 42-year-old Herndon man with crimes related to indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail.
Detectives assigned to the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit arrested Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, of Herndon, on Thursday for warrants from another state, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Through an investigation by the Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau and the Herndon Police Department, Alfaro Rodriguez was charged with three counts of indecent exposure. Alfaro Rodriguez was taken to the Adult Detention Center and remains held without bond.
Chief Kevin Davis plans a news conference Monday at 10 a.m., which will broadcast live on Facebook @FairfaxCountyPD
Detectives are continuing to review evidence to confirm Alfaro Rodriguez’s involvement in other cases, police said. Anyone with information about this case or others possibly related can contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Community members residing in the area are asked to review home surveillance for any suspicious activity.
