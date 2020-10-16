This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is being held everywhere, including throughout Northern Virginia, for the 11th annual Virginia Tri-Counties Walk on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter will not host its usual gathering at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas as it has in years past. Instead, the chapter is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups in their neighborhoods and on sidewalks, tracks and trails.

“The pandemic has changed how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk,” said Cindy Schelhorn, senior director of communications and marketing with the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter.

As of Oct. 12, participants in the 2020 Virginia Tri-Counties Walk had raised more than $92,000 toward the goal of $223,000. Top fundraisers were Craig McDonald of Bristow at $13,555, Deborah Tibbs of Winchester at $5,170, and Michael Farrell of Haymarket at $4,935.

Farrell, the chair of this year’s walk, said he leads the effort because his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 66.

“Watching a highly capable person lose the ability to remember faces, manage a checkbook, navigate familiar places and care for herself is something no one should endure,” he said. “I walk for her and the countless others who face a similar fate and for the amazing caregivers who endure a tremendous emotional and financial toll on their own lives.”

On Saturday, participants can watch the opening ceremony online live at 8 a.m., featuring local speakers and a presentation of promise garden flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. After the ceremony, participants will head out for their walk.

A “view-only” promise garden will be at the Harris Pavilion from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app allows participants to access the Walk Mainstage, track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. An audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

