Gainesville School Board Member Jen Wall has announced a run for reelection, but she will have at least one challenger.
Earlier this week, Wall’s new campaign website went live, making clear that the Republican-backed former lawyer is seeking a second-term. She’s held the seat since 2020 after defeating Democrat-backed Patricia Kuntz with 54.3% of the vote in 2019.
“I’ve been honored to represent the Gainesville District and help navigate the school division through a challenging three years. I pushed hard to return students to the classroom, helped give the largest ever pay increases for teachers, and improved safety and security at every one of our schools,” she said in a message to InsideNoVa. “There’s still a lot we have to do in the Gainesville District and in Prince William.”
Wall is often the most conservative voice on the School Board, having called for an earlier return to in-person learning than others in 2021. She’s also been opposed to collective bargaining efforts from school division employees.
But next year, Wall will have a challenger from another conservative. Jessi Newton, a mother of four in Gainesville, announced on Facebook last week she is taking a run at Wall’s seat.
In her message, she criticized the School Board for instituting a vaccinate-or-test policy in 2021, changing the citizen comment rules at School Board meetings and mandating mask-wearing in 2021. Newton has been a regular attendee and speaker at School Board meetings in recent years.
“I’ve been watching the school board very closely over the last few years and believe there are many parents in this district that do not feel heard … Some parents were literally shoved out of the building and locked out in the cold while meetings continued,” Newton wrote on Facebook, referencing a period when division staff were adhering to a strict attendance cap at board meetings. “Things are moving fast, and we need a strong voice – who represents the parents of the Gainesville District.”
In 2021, as fears rose about a winter COVID surge that ultimately did land a record number of Virginians in the hospital, Wall joined the seven other members of the board in voting to institute the vaccinate-or-test policy at the end of a chaotic meeting that was cleared for safety concerns. She also voted to repeal the policy in February of last year.
Though School Board elections are nonpartisan, the two will likely vie for an endorsement from the Prince William County Republican Committee. Gainesville is typically the most Republican district in the county. In 2019, Wall was the only Republican-endorsed candidate to win her School Board race.
So far, no other candidates have announced or filed to run in Gainesville.
