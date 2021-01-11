The Walmart at Manassas Mall reopens Tuesday at 7 a.m. after company officials "made the decision to temporarily close as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building."
The store on Sudley Road remained closed through Monday to provide associates time to restock shelves and prep the store, Walmart officials said in an email.
They did not comment on the timing of the store closure or if there were any positive COVID-19 cases that prompted the measure.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," Walmart spokesman Charles Crowman said in an email. "When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves."
Other protocols in place at Walmart store include sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.