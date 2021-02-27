Walmart is holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Prince William County next week for those already pre-registered through the Virginia Department of Health.
The location of the event hasn't been released, but state health officials will be calling those on the list to make appointments, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said during a Friday afternoon update. The clinic will be distributing about 1,200 doses.
Walmart this week held clinics in Roanoke, Chesterfield, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Avula said. Prince William County was chosen for next week due to lagging vaccinations. The county health district has so far administered about 64,000 vaccine doses and has fully vaccinated about 20,000 people. The county's population is just under 468,000.
"Walmart has agreed to go where they’re needed based on lower vaccination rates," Avula said.
The state expects to see a major increase in vaccine allocations next week, including 180,000 first doses, 130,000 second doses and 52,000 more through the federal retail pharmacy program. Vaccines through that effort will be administered by Walmart, Walgreens, Giant and Safeway. CVS pharmacies began vaccinations earlier this month.
Avula said the state also expects to receive about 69,000 doses late next week of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which an FDA panel recommended for emergency authorization late Friday.
