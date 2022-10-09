Prince William Forest Park in Triangle is looking for volunteers to take care of its historic camp cabins. The payoff? You get to stay in one.
The park off Joplin Road near Quantico Marine Corps base posted openings for cabin hosts on its Facebook page Saturday.
"Have you ever wanted to stay in the historic cabin camps at Prince William Forest Park? We are currently looking for cabin camp hosts to stay in the cabin camps and help the park care for the historic buildings that were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s."
Hosts must devote a minimum of 32 volunteer hours per week and duties include checking campers in and out, monitoring the cabins and camp, working with park staff on maintenance and upkeep and educating visitors about the park.
Prince William Forest Park opened in 1936 as the Chopawamsic Recreation Area to house children's relief camps during the Great Depression. Renamed Prince William Forest Park in 1948, the 15,000-acre national park offers 37 miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, a historic pyrite mine, camping and bicycle-accessible roads and trails.
For information on the cabin camp position or to apply, click here.
