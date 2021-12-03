Virginia’s two U.S. senators were in Arlington on Friday morning to tout successes in passing both the COVID-19 relief bill in March and the bipartisan infrastructure bill last month.
“I have a feeling that by the end of the year … I’m going to be able to say this was my most productive year in terms of doing good things for Virginia,” Sen. Tim Kaine told those assembled at the Hyatt Regency in Crystal City for the “Governor’s Transportation Conference.” “This year will prove to be an extremely Virginia-focused year.”
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was the main focus of the senators’ remarks. The money will go to roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, ports, electric vehicle infrastructure, broadband access and more. And the two Virginia senators were asked when local governments and regional bodies should plan to have funding proposals ready, especially when it comes to competitive U.S. Department of Transportation grants, which will be greatly expanded by the infrastructure bill.
But while Sen. Mark Warner – a member of the bipartisan “Gang of 10” senators who designed most of the infrastructure bill – said he wanted to see rural communities in Southwest Virginia move quickly on expanded broadband access with new federal money, he said big-ticket transportation projects could, and should, take some time. Virginia’s highway and transit systems are set to receive over $8 billion in additional federal funding over the next five years thanks to the bill.
When it comes to competing for new grant money, Warner said the best – and not necessarily the first – projects should get funded through this once-in-a-generation investment.
“I don’t want us to simply default, the way we have in past crises, to those projects that are simply the most immediately shovel-ready,” he added. “ Because chances are you’re not going to see another investment like this, of this magnitude, at least for another 20 or 30 years.”
Most of the money that hits local governments, too, will pass through the state government.
But if federal officials at the U.S. Department of Transportation and elsewhere feel similarly about a patient approach to implementation, it could help Virginia as the race for money from Washington coincides with a transition of power in Richmond and at the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is set to be sworn into office in January and will bring with him new leadership in all the areas that the infrastructure bill touches.
“If January 20, all the guidelines come out and say, ‘You have a month to apply,’ … [the new administration] is going to be starting a real disadvantage,” said Nick Dononhue, Virginia deputy secretary of transportation, who was in attendance Friday.
Kaine also spoke at length Friday about President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposal, the “human infrastructure” side of his first year congressional agenda that Kaine said he hoped would pass before the end of the year and total somewhere between $1.5 and $1.7 trillion of new federal spending over the next 10 years.
The current iteration of the proposal includes expanded funding for community college, early childhood education, childcare, and a slew of other initiatives aimed at clean energy, access to healthcare and more. It also includes a provision that would allow work permits to go to some undocumented immigrants.
Kaine said he likes to call the massive legislation the “workforce” bill because proponents say it will help to ease some of the crippling labor shortages that have been seen this year.
He also predicted that the package, like the March relief bill that provided over $2.6 billion to Virginia’s localities and school divisions, will pass along party lines by just one vote in the Senate.
“Who’s going to do the $7.5 billion of road and bridge infrastructure projects in Virginia? Who’s going to do the $66 billion in rail investments across the country. If we don’t have a workforce to do the infrastructure bill and outcompete China, we’re going to waste the biggest infrastructure investment since the Eisenhower administration,” Kaine said.
He said funding for universal pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds will help parents return to the workforce. “We still have millions of people out of work because they can’t find affordable childcare.”
The two senators, along with Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine, also took a moment to highlight the importance of the Long Bridge Act, which was sponsored by Warner and passed Congress at the end of 2020. The legislation came with no money attached and was largely logistical; it requested that the National Park Service pass about 4.4 acres of federal land to the District of Columbia and Virginia for a replacement Long Bridge across the Potomac.
But it was crucial to starting the 10-year process of building the new passenger rail bridge at the core of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Transforming Rail in Virginia plan.
“This didn’t cost any money but it was advancing this to kind of the front of the line,” said Warner, who told the audience he didn’t think he could have worked between jurisdictions and different agencies to get the ultimately small tweak through so fast earlier in his Senate career. “Not unlike how we got the infrastructure bill done … I will acknowledge that there may have been a glass of beer or a glass of wine involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.