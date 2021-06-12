Manassas City Police will begin issuing warnings Monday starting at midnight for a new red light camera for the westbound and southbound approaches at the intersection of Liberia and Euclid avenues.
After a 30-day warning period, citations will begin being issued to violators, its police said in a news release.
Traffic violations will go through a two-step review process with the city’s vendor, Conduent Transportation. The violation is then sent to the Manassas City Police Department, where it is reviewed a third time by a sworn officer.
If it is determined to be a violation through the three-step review process, a citation will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. The fine is a $50 civil penalty which does not apply any points to the owner’s license, nor can it be used to increase insurance rates.
Roadway safety studies show photo red light enforcement can reduce crashes and improve safety by altering driver’s behavior, police said. For more information on photo red light enforcement, click here.
