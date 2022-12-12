A Warrenton man was arrested after leading Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase and search late Friday.
While conducting stationary traffic enforcement, a sheriff's deputy observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound on the eastern bypass with no tail lights on, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The vehicle exited onto Meetze Road, where the deputy initiated a traffic stop.
As the deputy approached the vehicle, it lurched forward, and the vehicle then fled from the stop at a high rate of speed onto Duhollow Road in the direction of Warrenton Chase.
The deputy initiated pursuit of the vehicle with his emergency signal equipment activated. The vehicle continued on Duhollow Road at speeds over 70 mph in a posted 35 mph zone in the direction of Frytown Road, according to the sheriff's office.
The vehicle appeared to turn right on Frytown Road, but as the deputy slowed down at the stop to safely pass through the intersection, he lost sight of the automobile.
A brief search of the area located the crashed vehicle, which was apparently unable to negotiate the turn, ran into a ditch and into the woods, the release states. The driver was not immediately found in the vehicle and had apparently fled the crash on foot.
Additional deputies and K9 units arrived to assist in the investigation, which revealed Marcus Williams, 39, of Warrenton, was the driver of the vehicle. He was quickly arrested at his residence nearby.
Williams was charged with felony eluding, driving revoked, no tail lights, reckless by speed and failing to stop at a stop sign. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center.
