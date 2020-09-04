A Warrenton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Wellington Road and Rollins Ford Road in Bristow.
Police say the driver, James Scott Edwards, 36, was traveling east on Wellington Road approaching Rollins Ford Road about 3:48 p.m. when he lost control and veered off the roadway, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The truck went airborne before coming to a rest in a grassy knoll on the opposite side of the road. Other motorists performed CPR on the driver until rescue personnel arrived at the location.
Edwards was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Carr said.
Police say speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is currently unknown and remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.
