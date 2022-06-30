A Warrenton man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Fauquier County.
The wreck happened on Springs Road east of Black Snake Lane just before 2 p.m. State police a the driver of a 2019 Ford Ranger was traveling east when he ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, went down an embankment and overturned into a creek.
The driver, Daniel C. Wilhite, 58, of Warrenton, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, state police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation.
