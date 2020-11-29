Warrenton police have charged a 74-year-old Warrenton woman with firing a gun at a vehicle that ran through her backyard late Saturday night, Fauquier Now reports.
Officers at 11:24 p.m. “responded to a report of shots fired” at 186 Brittany Lane, about a quarter-mile southwest of the police station, Officer Chai Fuller said in a press release Sunday morning.
“The caller, Nancy Blough, awoke to a vehicle crashing into things in her backyard, including her vehicle,” Officer Fuller said. “Nancy Blough fired several shots at the vehicle, striking it as it attempted to leave the area. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.”
Police charged Ms. Blough with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, police said.
“The suspected occupant of the vehicle was located nearby and charged with being intoxicated in public,” Officer Fuller said.
She asked any information about the incident, to call Detective Michael Gemmell at 540-347-1107.
