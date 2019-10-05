Meet Captain, he's a good boy.
The Washington Capitals announced Saturday they've teamed up with America's VetDogs, a New York based non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, to train a future service dog.
Making my debut with @ovi8 !!! pic.twitter.com/sIbmTzGPKE— Captain (@CapsPup) October 5, 2019
Captain, a 10-week-old male yellow Labrador, will undergo basic training and socialization with the Capitals staff, players and public for the next 14-16 months.
The Capitals will host Captain in the front office, at community events, practices and select home games to assist in raising Captain to be a confident and calm future service dog.
Captain was born on July 22 and made his debut with the Capitals during the team's Rock the Red Carpet event prior to the team's home opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 5.
Fans can follow Captain on Instagram and Twitter @CapsPup to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.
Following his puppy raising, Captain will return back to the America's VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York to begin his formal service dog training.
Concluding his training, Captain will be matched at no cost with a veteran or first responder with disabilities. VetDogs' assistance dog programs were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities.
Since 2003, America's VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras.
In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States.
