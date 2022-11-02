Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hired the Bank of America to explore the sale of all or part of the Ashburn-based NFL team.

The news was first reported by Forbes.

Snyder has been under increasing fire in recent months over allegations of sexual harassment and other workplace issues, as well as diminishing attendance at Commanders' home games. The team was fined $10 million by the NFL last year, and Snyder's wife, Tanya, took over some of the day-to-day operations.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the team confirmed the news.

"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions," the team said. "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

The issues swirling around Snyder led the Virginia legislature this spring to punt on plans to help the team build a new stadium in the state, even after the team obtained options for nearly 200 acres in the Woodbridge area along Interstate 95.

Forbes reported that Snyder has already fielded four calls from groups interested in purchasing the team. Possible transactions include a full sale of the team or a minority ownership.