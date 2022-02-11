A Washington Commanders football stadium complex in Northern Virginia could cost $3 billion, but it’s not the cost that’s causing problems in the General Assembly.
Bills to create the Virginia Football Stadium Authority have cleared committees in the state Senate and House of Delegates.
The National Football League team, based in Ashburn, is considering sites in Prince William and Loudoun counties, and team officials have been meeting with legislators since late last year. The Commanders’ contract at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027. The stadium was constructed in 1997.
The authority would be similar to an existing Baseball Stadium Authority, which the state created in 1995 with the hopes of landing a Major League Baseball team. Under such authorities, officials typically create a district around the stadium and dedicate some or all of the new revenue generated from the complex to construction or related infrastructure.
However, attempts are surfacing to withhold state support for the stadium because the results of investigations into harassment in the organization and a sexual misconduct allegation against owner Dan Snyder have not been made public.
Senate Bill 727, filed by Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, cleared the Appropriations Committee on a 14-2 vote on Friday.
The dissenting votes were cast by Sens. Adam Ebbin, D-Falls Church, and Janet Howell, D-Reston.
Prior to the vote, Ebbin attempted to amend the legislation to withhold any economic incentives or forgo any tax revenue until all documents, communications and results of the investigations are made public.
The Washington Post published an investigation alleging that more than 40 women who were former team employees had been sexually harassed and discriminated against by Snyder and other male executives since at least 2006. The Post also reported that the team settled a previous sexual harassment claim against Snyder for $1.6 million.
Shortly after, the team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson to conduct an investigation, but the National Football League soon stepped in to oversee it. After it concluded, the team was fined $10 million and Snyder stepped down from day-to-day operations.
The Post has since reported that a team lawyer was urging documents related to the sexual misconduct investigation to be destroyed.
Several senators objected to Ebbin’s motion, saying the legislature should only focus on business.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in this room who has any problem with the NFL investigating these allegations that have been made against Mr. Snyder,” Saslaw said. “I certainly don’t. I don’t think anybody else does. But it does not belong in this bill.”
Sen. Chap Peterson, D-Fairfax, said the General Assembly doesn’t conduct such investigations.
“This is a business deal. This is a business transaction,” he said. “We didn’t investigate Jeff Bezos when we did a deal with Amazon. … We need to focus on the business details.”
Ebbin, however, disagreed and said the public is entitled to know who Virginia would be conducting business with if the state pledges to give up tax revenue.
“When you go into business with a billionaire and you’re foregoing up to $1 billion in tax revenue, I just think it’s appropriate to do the due diligence rather than have things drip out week after week, month after month, year after year,” he said. “If we’re going to give him this great incentive, we’re entitled to know that investigation be made available.”
Ebbin made a motion to include his amendment, but it was not seconded and therefore failed.
“It seems that the NFL is taking that very seriously and looking at an independent investigation,” said Senate Minority Leader Thomas Norment Jr. “We’ve got no business being in this.”
However, in the House of Delegates on Friday, Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, successfully added a similar amendment to the House Bill 1353, filed by Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, related to the investigation.
Simon’s amendment would keep the legislation from going into effect before the NFL produced the results of Wilkinson’s investigation, including her findings and all related documents held by either the NFL or a third-party vendor.
The amended house legislation cleared Friday on a 51-43 vote, but still requires a subsequent vote to clear the chamber.
Friday’s Senate committee meeting was the first mention of potential costs for the stadium, which officials have said would include surrounding retail, lodging and restaurants.
Saslaw said construction of the stadium would cost $1 billion, with the surrounding campus costing $2 billion that would be contributed by the owner.
He said the annual tax revenue generated by the complex is estimated at $153 million. Of that, $60 million would go to the state’s general fund, $59 million to the surrounding locality and $34 million toward paying off bonds.
He said any bonds issued by the stadium authority would be backed by the team, not the state. The bonds and stadium lease would be for a term of 30 years.
“The bill does not create a penny of debt backed by the commonwealth,” Saslaw said.
The team is still reportedly considering sites in the District of Columbia and Maryland. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said his state still hopes to keep the team in the state, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said the city is open to a stadium in the District.
The Senate bill cleared a first reading on Friday as well. It still requires subsequent votes to clear the chamber.
