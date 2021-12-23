Washington Football Team officials are meeting with Virginia legislators to consider potential locations for a new stadium, according to media reports and one local legislator.
The team is considering sites in Prince William and Loudoun counties, according to state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, who said he met with officials last week.
Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler declined to comment on the potential on Thursday.
McPike said the team is considering a smaller stadium with a dome as part of a vast multi-use complex including commercial and residential uses. McPike said it would be like a “mini downtown.”
The team’s conversations with legislators are “exploratory” at the moment, McPike said.
McPike wasn’t sure if the team was considering sites in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, but The Washington Post reported that the team hadn’t ruled out locations there.
McPike would not comment on potential locations.
The Washington Football Team’s contract at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027. It was constructed in 1997.
McPike said the economic development impact of a stadium proposal means it shouldn’t be dismissed outright.
“It’s always something to keep our mind open to,” he said.
Media reports indicated the team wants the General Assembly to pass legislation to make revisions to Virginia’s existing baseball stadium authority. The entity was created in 1995 with the hopes of bringing a Major League Baseball team to Virginia.
The Post reported that the team wants the entity to be revised into one that could oversee finance and construction of a new National Football League stadium. The Post reported that under such authorities, officials typically create a district and dedicate some or all of the new revenue generated from the complex to construction or related infrastructure.
“The days of taxpayer fully-funded stadiums have fully gone by the wayside,” McPike said.
No legislation related to the authority had been filed as of Thursday.
McPike said the stadium would need to emphasize multimodal transportation and be near major hubs.
Prince William County is not served by the Metro system. A study released by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation in October estimated an extension to the Triangle area could cost up to $27 billion.
McPike said the team’s fan base is strong in Virginia and the team has been increasing its connections to the state.
“I know any proposal like this comes with controversy,” he said. “I think the key is that we keep an open mind.”
