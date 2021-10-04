The Washington Football Team's head athletic trainer, Ryan Vermillion, has been placed on administrative leave for an "ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club," the Associated Press reports.
Federal authorities raided the team’s practice facility in Ashburn last week in connection to the investigation, according to NBC Sports Washington, and Vermillion didn't travel with the team for this weekend's game in Atlanta.
It's unclear what the investigation is about, but team officials are expected to address the situation this afternoon, the AP wrote.
Vermillion is in his second season with coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons working for the Carolina Panthers. Nine of those years in Carolina he worked under Rivera, who coached the Panthers before moving to Washington.
