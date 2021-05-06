The Washington Football Team said Thursday it plans to allow full capacity of fans at FedEx Field for the 2021 season.
The Ashburn-based team said in a news release it will deploy safety and public health measures at the stadium. The NFL schedule will be released May 12, and the regular season will begin in early September. During the 2020 season, the team allowed a small number of fans in the stadium for only a couple of games.
"We take our responsibility to create a safe return for fans very seriously, and we do so with the confidence and collaboration of our state and local public health authorities with whom we stay in constant contact to assure proper protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Washington Football Team President Jason Wright.
The state of Maryland, where FedEx Field is located, allows outdoor venues to operate at 50% capacity, and the Washington Football Team has recently held events at the stadium, including operating as a voting site for the Peruvian elections, the team's 2021 NFL Draft Night party, and Catholic University's graduation ceremony this weekend.
These events have adhered to strict COVID-19 protocols, the team said, including requiring all attendees to wear masks and socially distance from others.
"Maryland continues to make steady progress on our health and economic recovery and working with the Washington Football Team to get fans safely back to FedExField is an important part of that process," said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.