A player with the Washington Football Team has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a statement Tuesday.
Team officials were made aware of the positive test Monday evening. The player, who was not identified, immediately self-isolated and the contact tracing data was evaluated. All of the player's close contacts have been told to quarantine.
The team's Ashburn training facility is closed to all but staff, with limited access granted to players, the statement said. The organization is following the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocols. All team meetings this week will be conducted virtually.
The team is set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at home. Prior to the player's positive test, team leaders had already decided to close FedEx Field to spectators due to rising coronavirus cases across the D.C. area.
"We will continue to work closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer and follow the league's guidance. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff is our number one priority," the statement said.
