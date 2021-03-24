The Washington Football Team has announced a "last call" for name submissions to WashingtonJourney.com.
Fans will have until Monday, April 5 at 11:59 p.m. to send in their suggested team names before the franchise moves into the next phase of its rebranding effort culminating in a new team name and logo.
More than 15,000 submissions spanning every state and territory of the U.S., and 60 countries across six continents, have been received since the mid-August launch of WashingtonJourney.com, the team said in a news release.
"We set out to make the rebranding of this storied franchise a truly collaborative and inclusive process and, for the thousands of individuals who have contributed so far, we hear you and we thank you," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team.
Once submissions close, the team will enter the "insights" phase of the rebranding, when all fan feedback and ideas will be reviewed and considered. This will include a thorough review of submissions to the website and mailed into the team headquarters, additional focus group discussions, surveys, and informal feedback the team has received about the future identity of the team they love.
"This process has underscored the fact that Washington fans are incredibly special," Wright added. "Whether lifelong, multi-generational fans or new DMV residents who just joined the Washington family, they care passionately and personally about their team in a way that is unique to the DMV – rich in culture and heritage, but also forward-looking.
"With the help of our fans, we will create an identity that reflects our shared values, honors our legacy, becomes the anchor of new traditions for the team, and charts our course as a modern franchise of the future."
