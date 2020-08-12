The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday morning that all its home games at FedEx Field will be played without fans for the 2020 season.
“We are fortunate to host the best fans in the NFL year after year, but the wellbeing of those supporters, along with that of our players, coaches and each and every member of our gameday staff is simply too important, and the current knowledge of COVID-19 too unpredictable, to welcome our fan base to FedExField to start the season,” said Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder.
In a team release, the Washington Football Team said it has been working with Maryland and Prince George’s County officials to develop a health and safety plan for home games, but decided it was best to play those games without fans “out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision will be re-evaluated by all parties should the situation surrounding the pandemic improve over the course of the season.”
The Redskins' regular-season opener is Sept. 13 against Philadelphia.
The New York Giants, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders are other NFL teams who also won't have fans at their home games.
(4) comments
Actually the fans stopped showing up about three years ago.
We can't wait until you stop commenting because of your negativity. Be happy. It's not hard.
lol. You are so obsessed with me aren’t you?
If somebody takes a knee and nobody sees it, does it count?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.