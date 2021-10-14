During this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Washington Football Team will retire Sean Taylor's jersey number 21.
The on-field event will honor nearly 100 alumni at FedExField, with the special tribute to Taylor, who was shot and killed in a botched burglary in his home in 2007.
Taylor, a first-round pick by the Washington Football Team in the 2004 draft, was a Pro Bowl safety who had previously starred at the University of Miami. He was shot in a confrontation with a burglar three years later, suffering a wound to the thigh that damaged his femoral artery and led to massive blood loss, NFL.com reported. He was 24.
Taylor's family will join the team on-field for a pre-game ceremony in which his contributions to the team will be remembered alongside the retirement of his jersey number. It will be only the third time in the team's 89-year history that a jersey number will be officially retired.
The team also will formally commemorate the renaming of the road leading to FedExField as Sean Taylor Road with family and friends of Taylor before the game, the team said in a news release.
Sean Taylor's family will have the opportunity for a private visit at Taylor's locker on the Club Level, which has been perfectly preserved from his last game, and will enjoy the game from specially reserved suites, the release said.
Taylor played for Washington during all four seasons of his NFL career. After being selected with the 5th overall and first Washington Football Team pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Taylor established himself as one of the top young safeties in the league and a fan favorite. Following a successful rookie year, Taylor started 15 games and led Washington to its first playoff win in six years.
By 2006, Taylor was one of the premier defenders in the NFL.
Posthumously, Taylor was honored by the NFL and named a 2nd team All-Pro selection in 2007. The following year, Washington announced he would be inducted as only the 43rd member of the Washington Ring of Fame.
"I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model," said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President. "The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways."
Players will wear helmet stickers that pay homage to Taylor and full-time staff with be wearing a #21 lapel pin on gameday in his honor. Additionally, the team's gameday magazine will feature Taylor on the cover and include an article highlighting four of the best plays from his career.
