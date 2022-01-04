The Washington Football Team will announce its new name on Feb. 2, but one fan favorite -- RedWolves -- has been ruled out, team president Jason Wright said Tuesday morning.

In an update posted on the team's website, Wright said RedWolves was eliminated from consideration due to potential trademark issues.

"Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own," Wright wrote. "And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons."

Wright said the team would announce its new name on Feb. 2, which is Groundhog Day and can be written as 2/2/22.

"While we've always understood it would be a nearly impossible task to select a name that all of our fans would identify with as their first pick, we are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans," he wrote.

"We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more."

The football team dropped its Redskins name and mascot in July 2020 and began a search for a new name. It has been playing as simply the Washington Football Team for the past two seasons.

In an unscientific survey on InsideNoVa after the announcement, fans indicated they preferred Warriors as the new name, receiving over 30% of the vote from nearly 44,000 people. However, team officials have since said the new name will have no connection or potential connection to Native Americans. RedWolves was second in that survey, with about 25% of the vote, followed by Red Tails at 19%.

The football team (6-9) was eliminated from playoff consideration with its 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The team wraps up its season Jan. 9 at the New York Giants.

The team also continues to evaluate sites for a new stadium after its lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., expires in 2027. It plans to seek legislation in this year's Virginia General Assembly session that could help it with potential sites in Loudoun or Prince William county.