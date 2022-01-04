The Washington Football Team will announce its new name on Feb. 2, but one fan favorite -- RedWolves -- has been ruled out, team president Jason Wright said Tuesday morning.
In an update posted on the team's website, Wright said RedWolves was eliminated from consideration due to potential trademark issues.
"Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own," Wright wrote. "And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons."
Wright said the team would announce its new name on Feb. 2, which is Groundhog Day and can be written as 2/2/22.
In an unscientific survey on InsideNoVa after the announcement, fans indicated they preferred Warriors as the new name, receiving over 30% of the vote from nearly 44,000 people. However, team officials have since said the new name will have no connection or potential connection to Native Americans. RedWolves was second in that survey, with about 25% of the vote, followed by Red Tails at 19%.
The football team (6-9) was eliminated from playoff consideration with its 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The team wraps up its season Jan. 9 at the New York Giants.
The team also continues to evaluate sites for a new stadium after its lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., expires in 2027. It plans to seek legislation in this year's Virginia General Assembly session that could help it with potential sites in Loudoun or Prince William county.
(4) comments
I'm thinking the Washington Revolutionaries. Maybe the Washington Guevaras, Trotskyites, Zedongs, Stalinistas...you know something the Democrat party can get behind.
Washington Rediculous - No trademark issues. Succinctly describes the Team's past, present and future. Four decades of Celebrity Football.
My money is on the Washington Wokes, very thin skinned and intolerant of opposing views! At the start of next season, they will forfeit all their scheduled games so they can have a perfect record (in their bizarro worldview) of 0-17! Win by losing! The motto of all LOSERS!
The Washington Gaslighters might work and be appropriate to the region. But, perhaps if we want to put Red back in the name it could be the Washington Red Pills. Or maybe, to put a more local spin on the name we could call them the Gainesville Mainframes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.