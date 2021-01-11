The Washington Monument will be closed to tours until Jan. 24 following "credible threats to visitors and park resources," the National Park Service said Monday.
"Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021," National Mall Superintendent Jeffrey P. Reinbold said in a statement. "This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas.'
In addition to the monument closure, the park service may institute other temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources."
Limits on athletic activity and temporary closures to public access to Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site, Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument, and Old Post Office Tower are already in effect in response to the pandemic.
