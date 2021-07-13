The Washington Monument will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, July 14, after being closed since Jan. 11.
The monument was first closed due to security concerns surrounding the presidential inauguration, then due to COVID-19.
Advance tickets are required and no tickets will be distributed on site. The National Park Service says masks will be required by all visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Click here for ticket information.
