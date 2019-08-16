The National Park Service announced Friday on Twitter that the Washington Monument will reopen Sept. 19 after a three-year closure for ongoing repairs.

The monument has been closed since August 2016 as crews worked to build a new security screening facility and modernize the elevator that takes visitors to the 500-foot observation level.

Completion of the new screening building for the guests at the monument was been delayed for mitigation of possibly contaminated soil in the construction area, according to a news release.

The potentially contaminated soil is below the ground surface and poses no risk to public health. "The soil in question was likely introduced in the 1880s as the monument was being completed," NPS staff said.

The Washington Monument has been closed more than it has been open since the Aug. 23, 2011 earthquake that rattled the D.C. area. The monument was substantially damaged by the quake and was closed for three years following the temblor for repairs.

Raw video inside the monument during the 2011 earthquake: