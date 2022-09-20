washington-monument-5266903_1920-768x512.jpg
zarpe77/Pixabay

U.S. Park Police say a man is in custody after the base of the Washington Monument was vandalized with red paint Tuesday night.

The area around the Washington Monument was closed, police said in a Tweet at 8:23 p.m.

The vandalism was laced with profanity reading "Have you been [expletive] by this? Gov says tough [expletive]."

Police have not yet released the man's name or any charges against him.

The National Park Service will begin the restoration process Wednesday.

Tom Manson

That is unfortunate. Sounds like one of Trump's Q army tilting at windmills.

