Starting today, Washington, D.C. is easing some pandemic restrictions and will consider waivers from professional sports teams to play in front of fans.
Opening Day for the Nationals is April 1 and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she expects they and D.C. United will have their applications for fans approved. She expects a capacity of 5,000.
Other pandemic restrictions changes include:
- Outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are now allowed, and low- to moderate-contact high school and middle school sports can resume next week.
- Indoor fitness classes can resume with up to 10 people, and outdoors up to 50. Gyms can have up to 25% capacity or up to 250 people, whichever is lower.
- Alcohol can now be sold at restaurants until midnight, and movie theaters can open up to 25 people or 25%, whichever is lower.
- Starting March 22, restaurants can open for indoor dining at 25% of capacity or up to 250 people.
- Establishments can start applying for live-entertainment waivers; some live entertainment will begin next week.
“We have not crushed this virus,” Bowser said, “People are still dying.”
She added, however, that “There are more and more things that we can do today, and there will be even more things that we can do … as we get later into the calendar — assuming that our numbers continue to go down. There’s hope; there’s reason to be optimistic.”
This story originally appeared at WTOP.com, an InsideNoVa news partner.
